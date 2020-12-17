I am a young Bozeman resident. To say I am deeply concerned about my future and the future of this planet does not even cut it. With that said...
I have recently come to learn about the Kagy Boulevard expansion project and am horrified to find that the traffic studies for the project forecast expanding to four lanes will increase daily vehicle emissions by 25% in Bozeman compared to a three-lane expansion and an amazing 66% compared to today.
It is also shocking to learn that this project has increased its cost from $6 million to $15 million while our annual city budget for improvements to walking and biking is just $100,000.
We have an important draft city climate pPlan on the table. I hope to see it adopted on Dec. 22. It outlines how to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 -- one important method is to increase non extractive methods of transportation.
I do not understand how investing significant money and resources into a project that will expand vehicle emissions in our city is compatible with addressing the climate crisis.
We have the power to be part of the solution instead of blindly, or worse yet, knowingly contribute to the problem.
The commission should instead invest in expanding pedestrian and bike safety. The reconstruction of College Street would install sidewalks and bike lanes which will help non vehicle commuter access to MSU.
The problem is not car traffic or lack of lanes. The problem is carbon emissions.
Bigger is not better.
How can our city say we value public lands, community living and reducing our emissions when we are incapable of reprioritizing how we spend our money; when we do not invest more in the very things that will align and preserve those above values.
