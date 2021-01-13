For some time now, I have been wondering where the architects that design the new buildings and houses in Bozeman received their training. The key word for most of the designs is "Ugly." Beauty may be skin deep but "Ugly" goes to the bone. The preferred finish seems to be dark gray, black or rusty tin. Other words such as "eyesore" and "monstrosity" come to mind.
I have been in Bozeman since 1958 and, what was once our lovely city is now something I am beginning to be ashamed of. I am not against growth and I realize Bozeman is a wonderful place to live and raise a family. We raised our three children here -- two engineers and a librarian. It has been a joy to live here all these years.
Perhaps what we need is a city design review board -- one with the authority to say "No" to some of theswe outlandish designs and only approve new designs that are in keeping with the rest of our fair city.
