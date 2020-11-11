There is an old saying on Wall Street: “The masses are always wrong.” The idea is part of an investment philosophy called "Contrary Opinion." Basically, whatever the masses are doing, you do the opposite. If they are buying XYZ Corp, you should be selling XYZ Corp.
Over the last few weeks, contrary opinion worked very well using the Chronicle’s political straw poll results on its website. Almost without exception, Chronicle readers overwhelmingly voted for the losing candidate, usually by better than 60 percent. (They got the marijuana initiative right, but that’s Bozeman for you.)
The actual results of the election bring to mind another Wall Street saying, which is appropriate in this case and a real-world contrary opinion lesson for the Democrat masses in Bozeman: “When everybody is rowing on the same side, the boat tips over.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.