The Bozeman Climate Plan is out. In the Chronicle Sept. 22, we read: “The plan lays out ambitious goals for the city.” Read that rather as: “The plan lays out ambitious goals for Bozeman’s people.”
The plan’s six focus areas are “efficient buildings, renewable energy supply, vibrant and resilient neighborhoods, transportation options, waste reduction and the natural environment.”
The plan for carbon neutrality by 2050--there’s a five-year plan and a 10-year plan within the 30 years -- plans how we use cars, buses, air travel, houses and food. Must one buy a super-insulated house with few windows, on a miniscule lot? Or a condo, as opposed to a single-family home? Must one buy an electric car? Must dealers sell only electric cars? Must I cap my air miles? Must one turn over their thermostat to city control? Thank you for setting my goals.
How much higher can impact fees go? A developer said they cost $21,000 per home presently. How many more blue-collar families will be priced out of the housing market? Are city residents truly willing to pay California-style electricity rates to support a renewable mandate? That’s at least a 50% increase. Will there be subsidies for buying local produce, or penalties for failing to? Will there be restrictions on meat consumption and penalties for unapproved food waste?
The plan is expensive. It hampers personal choice; it will feel overbearing as its requirements metamorphose into ordinances. It will boost Bozeman’s reputation for elitism.
This 30-year plan sets goals not for the city, but for people in Bozeman. The climate plan plans everyone’s life.
Call or write the city commission before Dec. 1, and ask them to analyze costs before approving the Bozeman Climate Plan.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.