My thanks to the Downtown Bozeman Association and all the other organizations that used their imaginations and creativity to reimagine Bozeman’s traditional Christmas Stroll. The holidays would have missed something significant if it had not happened.
I would, however, like to suggest that in the years to come, that we celebrate with a “Holiday” stroll rather than a “Christmas” stroll. Let’s open it up and make it welcoming for all who love this season, whatever their beliefs might be. Spider lights, gingerbread houses, music and cheerful decorations can be enjoyed by anyone.
A look at Wikipedia shows that there are at least 25 religious celebrations in December from a variety of religious traditions - Christian, Buddhist, Hindu, Humanist, Jewish, Pagan, and Persian among them. With Bozeman’s goal of becoming a more inclusive community, let’s make it clear that everyone is welcome.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.