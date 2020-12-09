In a continuing effort to understand Gallatin Valley residents’ reactions to COVID-19 safety measures, nothing surpassed my dismay more than then the recent attacks on our public health officer Matt Kelley. An update, in case you’ve been hunkered in a COVID cave: A group of protesters have gathered in front of Kelley’s home over the past several days, claiming that the health department’s tireless work throughout the pandemic has infringed on their personal liberties. Spokespeople for the group have evinced their goals of “spreading freedom,” denouncing expert scientific opinion. These voices loudly deny the peer-reviewed biological data that have been the cornerstone of the health department’s campaigns and public education platforms.
Acknowledging that public health agencies will perpetually contend with such minorities of fringe ideologs, I was nevertheless further distraught upon reading the nearly 400 Facebook responses to the Chronicle’s report of this travesty. Venomous, threatening and downright mendacious claims were launched at Matt Kelley, with the sole intent of intimidation.
No one enters the public health sector with illusions of building enormous wealth, or even of receiving community gratitude. Kelley has an impeccable resume in journalism, Peace Corp service and an MPH from John Hopkins. Fortunately for Bozeman, he saw an opportunity to raise his family in a community defined by a culture of supportiveness, while using his passion and innovation in public health to lead a first-rate public health team.
I am a long-time resident and former business owner in the Gallatin Valley and am currently pursuing a graduate degree in public health. I am also a robust supporter of Matt Kelley and think he has brought data-driven decisions to hard questions while providing community transparency and instilling public trust. Bozeman, we need to stand up for science, Matt Kelley, and our local health department.
