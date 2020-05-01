The May 5 election includes the ballot issue “Shall the proposition to organize the City of Bozeman Parks and Trails Special District be adopted?” For the reasons outlined below a no vote is appropriate on this proposition. Voters have not been provided with the information needed to appropriately decide this issue.
A backlog of important Bozeman parks maintenance issues has developed over several years which will cost a great deal to correct. City taxpayers need to know how this backlog developed and what options are available for acquiring the remedial funding. We love our parks and trails and their problems need to be fixed.
The park maintenance backlog could be the result of inadequate city park funding or poor performance by city park management and maintenance staff. Observations the diligent work of park maintenance employees would indicate that the problem is either with the political process having provided inadequate park funding or deficient city park management.
Park funding from the special district will not address the underlying political or management problems. It is inappropriate to provide a new stream of taxpayer funding before the underlying problems are identified and means identified to fix them. The final funding solution could well be a bond issue to fund the correction of current problems followed by adequate annual funding of Bozeman’s parks and trails system in the regular city budget.
What other city function might next be next identified to be funded by a “special district?” Vote no!
