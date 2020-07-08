This is what the City of Austin, Texas, is doing right now to restructure policing. It's a good start and a good model for Bozeman.
The resolution directs the city manager to bring forward a budget that:
-Includes no additional sworn officers for APD
-Eliminates vacant sworn APD positions and reallocates unused funds to public health, mental health, substance abuse, social services, housing and family violence prevention programs.
-Explores reallocation of APD positions and roles to other city departments or other outside partner entities.
-Includes no additional funding for militarized equipment, tear gas, rubber bullets, and bean bag rounds.
-Includes funding for a rewrite of APDs general orders using national best practices.
-Funds an audit of all disciplinary records held by APD, staffing needed to build a data system to measure and track use of force guidelines.
-Increases staff for mental health first response.
-Funds distribution of Naloxone and training for drug overdose situations.
-Funds for expansion of programs to reduce or eliminate arrests for low-level and non-violent offenses.
-Establishes and funds an audit of costs incurred by the city related to officer misconduct.
