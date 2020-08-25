The author of a recent letter to the editor may want to check his facts and history with regards to Bozeman, Gallatin County and our state. We are historically red-colored, and you can likely bet this will be the case in the upcoming election! Gallatin County voted blue in the 2016 presidential election, but by a mere 519 votes, less than 1% of the counted votes, so let’s call that 50-50. The state voted emphatically red!
What does that mean to you? Of your friends, relatives, coworkers and fellow “Bozemanites,” there’s a good chance half of us don’t share your view and your poorly phrased rant probably ruffled a few feathers. Riding through town in our trucks and flags might be a bit extreme to most of us. If we’re being honest, we’ve all seen the other side acting radically lately!
Your characterization of Trump supporters as “uneducated, racist, full of hate, fear and ignorance” is so tiredly stereotypical and completely irresponsible. Your statement, in fact, is uneducated, biased, full of hate, fear and ignorant.
Take me as a case in point: well-educated with two degrees, hard-working, relatively successful, and married to a woman of Mexican descent. My group of friends is diverse. Oh, and I tend to lean slightly to the “right.” Goes against your general characterization, does it not? And guess what? I’m not alone in Bozeman!
Will the four-year “nightmare” come to an end? Maybe? Honestly, the last four years have been some of the best in my adult life. But in the end, you’re right: Bozeman is a tolerant, educated, progressive, loving community. It’s generalized statements like yours that are hateful and ignorant towards your fellow citizens!
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.