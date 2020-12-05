I was very disturbed to read the city of Bozeman is going to distribute money to non-profits (tax exempt organizations) while the city continues to raise taxes. This is absurd. Tax-exempt organizations rely on private donors; this is not a cities responsibility. The federal Cares Act was designed for "economic assistance for American workers and families, small businesses, and preserve jobs for American industries."
It’s tax payer’s money.
If anything, the money would be better spent with infrastructure needs that the city is still unable to pay for and therefore puts SIDS, sidewalk replacements on home owners, special city assessments, and taxes for up keep of parks, etc., on the backs of our local citizens.
The city of Bozeman needs to take care of its self therefore putting more money in the people’s pocket. This is better for the people and helps with the fight for affordable housing.
