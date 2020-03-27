I am a school bus driver for the Bozeman public schools, daily delivering special needs children to two local elementary schools, and then transporting them home safely, in all kinds of weather, because I love and cherish the children of our community.
Well, I used to be a school bus driver. Now I am out of work for at least the next three weeks, because of the closure of the schools in the Bozeman School District ("BSD"). Despite the fact that all of the drivers and monitors (assistants on the special needs buses) are an integral part of the education team that provides quality education to the children in our community, we are not being paid while the schools are closed, even though the teachers and other BSD staff are being paid, due to a decision of the BSD trustees "to save the taxpayers' money."
I have found out that the BSD is the only public school district in Montana that is not paying its bus drivers and monitors during this public health crisis. Yes, the drivers in Bozeman work for First Student, a private company that has a contract with the BSD, so we are not "employees" of the BSD, but that doesn't change the fact that we serve the children of the BSD.
The school board has "cancelled" all bus routes, because in their mind we are no longer needed. The problem is that many of the drivers and monitors cannot go without income until the schools reopen, so they will find other jobs and be unavailable when the schools reopen. If readers are taxpayers and believe that the BSD decision not to pay the drivers and monitors is unwise, please write to the BSD trustees and let them know that you disagree.