It is with great trepidation that I decided last week to pull my child out of Bozeman High School and enroll him in a local, private school. He has been a student in Bozeman since kindergarten and up until last year, his needs had been met and he had excelled in school.
However, the recent decision not to open the schools to five days of instruction, had a profound, negative effect on him. I witnessed his love of learning decline; a feeling of inadequacy takeover and very little learning take place. I attribute this decline to not being in school five days a week. I have been disappointed in the School Board’s lack of insisting “in-person” school for our students, based on the district’s logistical arguments. In today’s technical age, rescheduling of classes, is not an issue.
Rather, the focus should always be on the students. The current hybrid model does not provide the rigorous, educational instruction we have come to expect in Bozeman. Additionally, keeping our students out of school does not develop social and emotional skills. For many student’s a safe learning environment is no longer available, nor are nutritional needs being met. Also, physical activity is in decline, when it has been proven that movement aides in student learning.
I have always been a proponent of public education and taught for 15 years. I witnessed firsthand the positive outcome when schools prioritized students and kept them in the forefront of all decision making. The transfer to a private school, providing five days of “in-person” instruction has renewed my hope in education in Bozeman and after just two days in school, my son is excited about learning again.
I urge the School Board to revisit decisions made and remind themselves of the main purpose of serving: our students.
