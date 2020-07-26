While the school board diligently makes plans for partial school re-openings, there is a shocking lack of conversation about supporting working parents. Is it assumed that the full brunt of this change will be absorbed by parents and caregivers?
While many Bozeman parents can rearrange schedules or pay for alternate child care, what about low-income families? The Bozeman community cannot call itself progressive or equitable if we remain complicit in a system that privileges wealth by not recognizing the impact partial school plans will have for members of our community.
Federal programs are not an acceptable answer. Unemployment benefits and emergency housing assistance -- two critical resources -- are nearly impossible to reach and are not meeting applicants' needs. We have resources in our community and we need to pull them forward now. Local organization is needed before school begins and underprivileged families suffer more consequences than they already have. We need systems to care for children outside of partial school hours.
We are encountering a change that is biased toward financial privilege. Right now we have the chance to make Bozeman more equitable by showing that we care for all families. Local response may be difficult, but it will make us stronger. It is the path toward being a responsible community.
In the wake of the pandemic, this is an opportunity to define our town. We have the chance to create new and truly equitable systems. Are we willing to put in the hard work for real justice?
