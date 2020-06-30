I was appalled to read in the Chronicle that the health department has decided to "study" the COVID situation for another month before taking meaningful action to keep our community safer from community spread of the virus. More study is not needed to know that when people do not wear masks, the virus spreads easily and quickly, even by asymptomatic carriers. When people wear masks the risk of viral transmission is significantly reduced.
Unfortunately, human nature being what it is, many people will not wear masks unless they are required to. Masks need to be mandated. And there need to be unpleasant consequences, like fines, if people do not wear them in stores, businesses, and even on Main Street, where maintaining physical distance is frequently not possible.
C'mon, Bozeman leaders, take action before it is too late and we have to shut everything down again!
