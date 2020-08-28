From the moment my husband and I arrived in Bozeman, we knew we'd moved to an open, safe, welcoming friendly community. But now, new city manager Jeff Mihelich has apparently decided that some people are more welcome than others.
As reported in the Daily Chronicle, Mihelich green-lighted the painting of two rainbow crosswalks in Bozeman in a joint venture with nonprofit Gender Equality Montana. Bozeman will "own" the crosswalks and be responsible for upkeep and maintenance. This was done without any prior announcement and without the opportunity for public comment.
I called the city manager's office to ask if any nonprofit could paint a crosswalk. I was informed this is a "pilot" and the city does not plan to add more painted crosswalks at this time. My question is, a pilot for what? What is the next nonprofit the city plans to support?
If one nonprofit can promote its message, especially when the message is paid for by taxpayers, then all should be. At the very least, the city should expand the "pilot" to include a broader diversity of ideas. I believe the First Amendment still applies in Bozeman.
This project seems to be a misguided effort to sow discord where none has existed. I have never heard of a single place of business in Bozeman that does not welcome all customers, regardless of race, creed, color, gender or political opinion.
Is this what the city wants: battles over who gets to paint which crosswalk? Pitting citizens against each other? Who will be the "decider" as to what is appropriate and what is not? Therein lies the rub? Who gets to be the decider? Keep in mind, even hate speech is protected by the Constitution. I would prefer we return to just plain undecorated no-statement crosswalks.
