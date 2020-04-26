I read Mr. Brown's letter to the editor published April 18. I was surprised and disappointed by his comments regarding our city commissioners: "wet-behind-the-ears, out-of-their-league, keystone cop city commission." Further into the letter "flyweight" and "incompetent."
I have lived in small towns and large cities from Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Ohio, Maryland, California, Minnesota and now here in Bozeman during the past eight plus years. I know several city commissioners, both current and past. We are fortunate to have caring, competent, intelligent and far-sighted citizens willing to run for the office and, when elected, spend countless hours serving on our behalf while enduring unwarranted criticism from folks like Mr. Brown.
While I do not agree with all their decisions, the job is hard and thankless. It probably doesn't meet a $15/hour pay level and is done with very little praise and thank you's. These folks are honest and love our city. We are lucky to have them.
