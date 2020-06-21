I read with horror Robert Brigham's letter in the June 14 paper. You are mad that the commissioners didn't bow to the protesters to defund the police. Thank heavens they didn't.
What rights do you and the protesters have to dictate your demands over 49,851 citizens (2019 estimates) of Bozeman? What reform is it that you want the commissioners to do, or don't you know! Tell me what will it prove to paint "Black Lives Matter" down Main Street? And you say that protesters have to dramatically escalate their tactics. Are you trying to entice violence?
You have taken upon yourself to decide what the city, police and sheriff's departments should do. You claim that the police department is obscenely bloated and they should get rid of the Bear Cat. Your letter appears to be a good reason to keep it. I noticed you didn't give facts. From what I gathered via internet there are 66 sworn officers which includes, patrol, bike, traffic, K9 officers, drug recognition experts, field training officers, special response team, court officers and crisis intervention members.
Bozeman is growing by leaps and bounds and they will need more police and sheriffs, not less. I will never apologize for the color of my skin. I will never take a knee. I will always put my family, my country and God at the top of my list, and I will never disrespect another human being. Last but not least I will always have law enforcement's "six!"
