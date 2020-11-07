As concerned parents and teachers had to play “Where’s Waldo” with the school board, I sat down to watch one of the last orchestra concerts of my senior student’s career, which was streamed from the auditorium at the new high school.
This concert was a model for how to produce live events during a pandemic. No parents were allowed in the audience, musicians on and off-stage were masked and distanced. It was a perfect example of acknowledging that life isn’t normal but continuing with important things, of responsibly adapting to new circumstances.
Orchestra director Michael Certalic is to be commended, not only for his consistently excellent work as a teacher and conductor, but for focusing his students on what is possible and what can be done. As we’re seeing daily now, the ability to overcome both denial and fear to continue living with purpose and courage is a necessary skill for our brave new world.
Bozeman is a great place to live, in large part, because of its schools and the schools are great because of our quality teachers and staff. Thank them. Respect them. Support them.
