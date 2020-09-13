During these challenging times, the members of Bozeman Firefighters Local 613 feel compelled to voice our unwavering support for the men and women of the Bozeman Police Department.
We are committed to our brothers and sisters in blue who serve our community. As firefighters, we rely heavily on our police department to provide us with the safety and security that we need in order to both serve you and your families, and at the end of the day, go home to ours. There has never been a more difficult time to wear a police uniform, and we do not take for granted the oath that they have taken to protect and serve.
Time and time again, we have watched our police officers go above and beyond the call of duty, operating with professionalism, patience and compassion. The city of Bozeman is very fortunate to have such a dedicated police department, and it is our desire that they be afforded the respect and dignity that we know they have earned.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Jared Ridgeway
Bozeman Firefighters IAFF Local 613