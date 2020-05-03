Bozeman is fortunate that Jim Hamilton is one of our area’s state legislators.
Jim is a strong partner with Bozeman and residents, leading the fight for tax reform and property tax relief in Helena.
He’s also been exceptional in his help as our community responds to the COVID-19 crisis. I’m confident he will continue to be a leader for our region as we prioritize public health and safety while working to revitalize our economy.
Jim has earned our trust and support. I hope you will join me in supporting him.
