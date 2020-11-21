In broad daylight, at the intersection of Seventh and Main, the driver of a white Chevy Silverado ran a red light and ran into my teenage son, who was walking his bike across the crosswalk. Thankfully, my son saw the driver approaching, jumped back, and avoided being completely run over. The bike took the brunt of the impact, and my son sustained only minor injuries.
Many drivers run red lights in Bozeman. The more shocking part, however, is that no one who witnessed this reckless driving stopped to help? If you saw a child thrown to the ground after being struck by a truck, why wouldn’t you stop to help? Unfortunately, no witnesses stopped. The only Good Samaritan was the assistant manager from T-Mobile, who exited the store to see if my son was injured. As a life-long Bozeman resident, I plead with the newcomers and old-timers alike: Slow down! Drive carefully! Help others! Save lives!
