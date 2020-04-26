I have been on a budget my entire life. I have learned to be frugal. I even dilute the last of the shampoo with water to get it all. I use a squeegee to get all the toothpaste, etc. So, you may understand how troubled I am to see the commissioners rubbing their hands together and drooling, waiting for their new bucket of money for them to play with like Monopoly money. My son’s taxes have increased 42% since 2014 and my daughter’s up 40%. My daughter’s business property increased 90% since 2015 (after disputing-from 168%). They are abusing us and killing downtown. How many businesses will be able to take that huge hit? Especially now.
Now, after deceitfully moving funds from one bucket to another, the commission wants even more money and they want us to vote yes. They assume that if they use the magic “P” button (parks) that we will say yes, since everything with parks seems to pass. Nonsense! Enough!
And now they want to take more money from those living/working downtown for parking, which is a problem caused by the city commission. They let the developers build housing without providing parking, jamming more and more cars on the streets. The next thing they will try to sell us is that we need to be taxed for another parking garage. Again, a problem created by them. Then they want more low-income housing when taxes are sky-rocketing. That just doesn’t work does it?
The commission needs to learn about frugality. I bet I could find some expenses to cut. Give me a call. I believe their priorities are wrong, but they are all liberals, seeking power and they love playing god with our money. Cut spending. Vote no.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.