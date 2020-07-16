There is a simple thing Bozeman can do to reduce our COVID cases and keep our economy humming. I live in Bozeman and this weekend my family went camping in the Tetons. As we drove into Jackson, there was a sign along the roadway that read, “Masks Required.” Driving through downtown, I’d guess 80% of people were wearing masks and the town was bustling.
Long lines extended out every shop and restaurant, the farmer’s market was packed. Coming back into Bozeman, we drove down Main Street and there was hardly a mask in sight. Ever since the mask requirement in Jackson was enacted at the end of June, Gallatin cases have spiked while Teton cases have not (data from New York Times).
Last week Gov. Bullock has said, “If this trend continues, I will seriously consider reimplementing some public health restrictions.” Gallatin has seen increasing COVID cases ever since the quarantine ended, and cases have spiked dramatically in recent days. Last week, the Chronicle published an article saying, there is “widespread transmission across the county,” contact tracing is getting more difficult and some infected individuals are refraining from quarantining themselves.
All signs suggest this has nowhere to go but downhill in Gallatin County, thus a second shutdown may be inevitable, if nothing is done. But Jackson shows us that if we require masks in public places, customers and tourists won’t be scared away, and meanwhile COVID transmission can be reduced. Science has shown that wearing masks reduces transmission of COVID-19.
Thus requiring masks could actually help our economy, by delaying or ideally preventing the otherwise assured re-closure of our economy and/or schools. Yes masks are unpleasant, but let's not ignore where the Gallatin COVID cases are headed, and let’s take some actions before it’s too late.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.