While I've never had a child in the Bozeman school system, I've always voted yes for a school bond issue. I thought we were all in this together. I'm wrong.
At an all-time high for COVID cases in Gallatin County, the school board votes to move forward with 100% in-person attendance. Who is listening to the rest of the taxpayers in Bozeman? The next time our schools ask for money, I will actively work against their request. The parents and school board aren't listening and are being a poor role model for considering others!
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.