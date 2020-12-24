The editorial in the Chronicle on Dec. 20 raises the question of the school district superintendent’s unexplained administrative leave. For taxpayers, the circumstances were puzzling initially but now it is becoming unnecessarily expensive as the situation continues.
Bob Connors was placed on paid leave by the board of trustees on Nov. 2, but because of privacy concerns, the board refused to offer an explanation. Mr. Connors receives an annual salary of $185,000 according to the salary agreement negotiated when he was hired during the summer of 2018; unable to report to his assignment, he continues to draw an excess of $15,000 a month. I don’t dispute his salary but that he is unable to earn that salary for nearly two months is appalling.
As a retired educator, I respected the initial decision. The board should be allowed time to investigate whatever violation Mr. Connors may have committed. More than six weeks later, no answer has been forthcoming and with the holidays, I’m fairly certain that there won’t be any action until after the first of the year. The board of trustees should move forward and bring closure to the Bozeman community in a timely manner. Either Mr. Connors violated district policy or he did not; there is no need to continue the administrative leave status indefinitely.
Not only were Mr. Connors’ duties reassigned to three deputy superintendents, but now that Steve Johnson is retiring, the two remaining persons have new titles and an increased daily pay rate. Has the board hired an outside agency to investigate the allegations? If so, taxpayer dollars are covering additional expenses with no accountability. The entire situation is deplorable and the board of trustees must provide a timely resolution.
