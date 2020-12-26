Tonight (Sunday, December 20), we experienced the generosity of local Bozeman philanthropists while dining at Montana Ale Works. When we asked for our check, our server shared the special news. Our meals were paid for by anonymous benefactors who were also dining in the restaurant.
We felt incredibly blessed and welcomed by your community as a result of this generous gesture.
Since we don't know the benefactors, we felt this gift should be acknowledged and hope this community notification will honor them.
Happy holidays to all!
