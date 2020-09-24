I am writing this as a parent of grade-school-aged kids and a health care worker. I’m so disappointed for our kids that a “blended” back to school model has been chosen and I implore our community leaders to revisit this plan. This model isn’t providing more safety, and it certainly isn’t providing consistency, structure or a quality educational experience.
The suggestion that this model increases safety is in serious doubt. In terms of reducing the spread of covid, a “blended” model, in which kids are exposed to multiple groups of students, caretakers, and other members of the community throughout the week, makes no sense at all. Instead of kids being around one consistent “cohort” all week, they are exposed to not only kids in their class two days a week, but also who knows how many other kids and adults for child care the remaining three days. It’s not safer or better for kids, parents or teachers.
At this point, we have achieved the goal of “flattening the curve” so as not to overwhelm the health care system in our community. We have had very few inpatient covid patients. But instead of doing what is right for our community, we are enduring a back to school plan that makes matters worse for our community.
All summer long there have been camps, record tourism, bars, gyms, restaurants and yet our numbers remain low and manageable. We have decades of research supporting the importance of a strong education system. We should all fear the long term effects of isolation, excess screen time and, in the worst cases, food insecurity and abuse.
I ask our community leaders to reconsider the blended back to school plan which harms our kids.
