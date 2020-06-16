This is a letter regarding Lori Morgan's letter on June 7. In this letter, she states that "All lives matter is worthy of embracing." I know that Lori had the best of intentions when writing this letter and does say that they stand firmly in support with the Black Lives Matter movement.
But here is my problem with saying all lives matter, rather than black lives matter. Let's say that a group of friends go out to eat dinner together. They all decide to order soup. When the waiter comes out, everyone but Bobby receives their soup. Bobby says "Hey, I deserve soup!" The other people at the table respond with, "Well, everyone deserves soup." They are correct. Everyone does deserve soup. But that doesn't change the fact the Bobby doesn't have soup!
The reason that we shouldn't say all lives matter rather than saying black lives matter is that all people are not being shot in the street at a rate 2.5 times higher than other Americans. All people are not being oppressed by the government, and have been since before the birth of this nation. All people are not experiencing that. Black people are. That's why the phrase is "Black Lives Matter," because that's where the change needs to happen.
