The editorial board is, of course, free to disagree with calls from activists to defund police departments, but it is highly insulting to go as far as to claim to know what us activists “are really asking for,” especially without so much as consulting any of us. To be clear, we are not “talking semantics here,” defunding the police is exactly what we mean when we say it. Allow me to explain why.
Despite what it may feel like, the fight over police brutality directed towards Black people in our country is hardly new. It only feels new to most of us white people because we are seeing it for the first time on video. Black activists have been fighting this fight for decades, and in those decades, one thing has become abundantly clear: Reforms don’t work. Calls for reform typically aim to center things like body-cameras and implicit bias trainings, ignoring the clear evidence that these protocols do next to nothing to lower rates of police violence.
The police officer who murdered Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta earlier this month had completed a “deescalation” and “cultural awareness” training just two months prior to committing murder. And how often do we read news stories about accusations of police brutality where the involved officer’s body camera is conveniently turned off?
Calls to defund the police are not the result of angry, irrational young people screaming into the void, nor are they calls to instantly get rid of all police. Rather, they are calls to gradually redirect spending away from law enforcement and prisons and into measures that combat the underlying causes of crime; homelessness, drug addiction, and poverty. Black people all over the country are calling for change, and we should listen.
