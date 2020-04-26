Our community has excelled in making Bozeman a place where our children, our most important asset, can receive an A+ education. Our city has always valued education, sports and community. We take pride in the countless achievements of our students — from top scholastic rankings to state championships.
The many successes our children enjoy come in part from the support of parents, teachers, coaches and community leaders. One such mentor who happens to be running for Bozeman’s School Board is Kevin Black. Kevin has helped enrich the lives of many of our children through years of coaching and community involvement. As a leader, he has volunteered on many boards including the Bozeman Schools Foundation, the chamber of commerce and the high school transition committee. Every team he has coached and every board he has sat on has benefitted from Kevin’s dedication.
For these reasons and several others, we believe Kevin Black is the candidate to vote for on May 5. He is a tireless worker — a person who will give 100% to guarantee the success of our educational system for the benefit of our children.
We are very fortunate to live in Bozeman and to have people like Kevin who work selflessly to make our town such a great place to live. As father, he wants the best for his school-age children. Voting for Kevin Black on May 5 would not only be a win for our schools, but a victory for our children’s future.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.