I am 93 years old and I’ve watched Yellowstone bison be mismanaged by the state of Montana for over 64 years. Gov. Steve Bullock has the power to finally right this wrong and allow bison to roam freely on public land in the state of Montana.
Bison should be managed as wildlife, just like elk or deer. We humans share a biological ecosystem with all other life, including bison, and it is both unjust and unsustainable to prevent them from being a part of the Montana ecosystem. I firmly believe that we could allow buffalo to range from Yellowstone Park into the Gallatin National Forest, allowing them to get the grass they need in the winter. We can manage their numbers during the hunting season in a way that is both safe and controlled.
I spent much of my career advocating for bison -- forming foundations, proposing legislation and acting as a voice for these crucial animals -- but what I learned from all my years of experience was that FWP does not control Montana bison, cattle ranchers do. Cattle ranchers have been powerful in legislation for decades, and they continue to be today.
Cattle ranchers use brucellosis as a cover for keeping bison off the public lands where they are currently grazing their cattle. They want it all, and they’re not willing to share. Gov. Bullock needs to reform Yellowstone bison management today for the safety of Montana people, the health of our precious ecosystems and the restoration of these vital bison.
