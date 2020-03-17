The Custer-Gallatin National Forest Plan Revision document should soon be out. In a good faith effort, many citizens volunteered much time and energy to the Gallatin Community Collaborative (GCC), initiated by the Custer-Gallatin National Forest (CGNF). The GCC was designed to engage the community in helping to solve a Forest Service-generated problem: illegal use of mechanized transportation in a Wilderness Study Area (WSA). Instead of administering the WSA so no human activities would preclude it from wilderness designation, as directed by law, the Forest Service had allowed motorized users to frequent the area. Then, rather than enforcing the law, the Forest Service turned to the community to resolve the controversy through a collaborative effort.
The collaborative effort failed, further polarizing the community. After the collaborative stalemate, a few local representatives of “big green” groups exclusively self-selected as the “Gallatin Forest Partnership,” along with anti-wilderness mechanized recreationists, eager to further pulverize already heavily compromised wildlands. They’re counting on you to sit back on your heels, thinking all’s well with them at the helm. Your trust is misplaced if you rely on them to advocate for wildlife and wildlands on the CGNF.
The Gallatin Forest Partnership’s wilderness proposal is meager and myopic. Most roadless areas would be open to development and mechanization. Though they would like to portray their pitiful proposal as occupying the “environmental” end of the spectrum, it does not. Grassroots conservation organizations across the region support full protection as wilderness for all of the roadless areas, as well as efforts to reclaim and reconnect already degraded landscapes.
Please take a look at the forest plan revision when it comes out. Imagine a different paradigm: informed, thoughtful citizens who acknowledge, honor, expand, connect and protect the remaining wild remnants, so we’ll all better prepared to meet an uncertain future.