Two more grizzly bears killed. The problem is incredibly stupid people not taking precautions to secure their trash, dog food, and other potential food sources away from these bears.
You can't blame the bears, but you can blame these people who can't seem to get it into their heads. So, huge fines need to be instituted, big enough that it will hit their pocketbooks in a very severe way. Maybe then they will wake up! If not, jail time!
