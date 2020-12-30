The mainstream media did its best to shield Biden from having to take a clear position on illegal immigration. He got away with contrary statements like calling for “halting deportations” but being against “open borders”.
Deporting those who enter illegally is how immigration law is enforced, otherwise it's an open border. Illegal immigrants come almost exclusively for economic reasons and therefore do not have valid asylum claims. As of October 2020, asylum courts had a backlog of over 1.2 million cases with an average wait of three years. 85% of the asylum claims from Central America were rejected. Those immigrants who actually do have valid asylum claims have to wait for years due to the specious claims clogging the courts.
Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy and agreements with Mexico and Central American countries stopped migrant caravans, halved illegal entries and made it harder to game the system with specious asylum claims in order to disappear into a sanctuary city.
Biden is not yet in office but immigrant caravan organizers and human smugglers are already anticipating the collapse of immigration enforcement and the international agreements mentioned above as evidenced by a 70% spike in recent border apprehensions. This is Biden’s conundrum: how to keep his promise to reverse all of Trump’s immigration policies and maintain the political fiction that everything Trump did was bad while at the same time avoiding massive illegal immigration surges.
During her presidential campaign Amy Klobuchar had to teach “progressive” Democrats “Immigration Law 101” when she said “we are a big country and we need borders”. Although the mainstream media will blackout news of the collapse of immigration law, the truth will eventually get out, just in time for Democrats to explain in 2022 what went wrong!
