Once again, the weather is becoming favorable, and once again bicyclists are enjoying the freedom and exercise of getting out. Some are using Cottonwood Road, south of Huffine, leading to or from the mountains. Yet perhaps they may want to reconsider this route.
Cottonwood Road is narrow, only 24 feet wide. There is no paved shoulder and, indeed, at times no shoulder whatsoever. The edge of the road often abuts a deep ditch. Traffic continues to increase, corresponding to the area’s growth. The road’s surface has thus been impacted, with deterioration evident. Heavy trucks and slow-moving farm equipment may take up virtually the whole lane. Frustrated drivers following may pass with limited visibility or with approaching traffic. Oncoming bicyclists may not be apparent to a driver passing. Also, motorists passing those riding bicyclists may move into the left lane, trying to beat an oncoming car. I have seen several near misses in the last few weeks.
No one should dispute the right of a bicyclist to share the road. But the wisdom of a bicyclist’s choosing Cottonwood Road today, when there are other, safer options is questionable. Let’s not wait until there is a serious accident for bicyclists to rethink this route.
