If we have learned anything in this past year it is that we have learned nothing.
Millions of Americans have chosen to put more faith in ridiculous improbable lies than in the harsh truth of reality. Don't like the COVID pandemic? Call it a hoax. Don't like Democrats? Call them socialists. Don't like the election results? Make up another lie and cling to it like a lifeboat on the Titanic.
Meanwhile dead bodies are stacked outside hospitals like firewood, valuable health care workers are pushed to the breaking point, local morons refuse to wear masks, and our useless president goes golfing. If this is "turning the corner," I'd hate to see what's around the bend.
The absurd lies offered by Trump are matched only by the blind loyalty of his delusional acolytes, many of whom would gladly take up arms for a man who cares nothing about them but uses them as pawns to feed his starving ego. With their support he is putting our national security at peril as he fawns over dictators and alienates our allies.
As John Keats wrote 100 years in his poem "The Second Coming": "...the best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity."
