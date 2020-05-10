The person we elect to be our next attorney general needs to have the right experience and background. That is why I’m supporting Republican Jon Bennion to be our next attorney general (top cop).
Bennion is currently the chief deputy attorney general, and I’ve had the pleasure of working with him on a number of issues. He has led the Montana Department of Justice efforts to tackle human trafficking, our drug crisis, and improved how the state responds to sex assault crimes. During his campaign, he has made the strongest effort of any candidate to reach out to sheriffs and other law enforcement officials.
It’s important that we have someone who sees local law enforcement as a partner in efforts to protect our communities. I have seen how Jon listens to law enforcement partners, comes up with creative solutions, and is able to follow through on his promises: There is no other candidate that will be a better partner with all levels of law enforcement than Jon Bennion.
Join me and other law enforcement officials in supporting the clear choice for attorney general: Jon Bennion.
