Voting matters and that’s why I’m voting for Bryce Bennett for Montana Secretary of State.
Bryce knows the importance of voting to defend our democracy. Fair, reliable, safe and secure opportunities to vote are essential for all Montanans. He will simplify procedures and coordinate with other state offices to expand opportunities for voter registration. Promoting voter education and civic engagement are priorities.
Providing business services is another function of the secretary of state. Bryce will streamline the process for small business owners to move efficiently through starting their businesses, maintaining them, and accessing opportunities for success.
The secretary of state is one of five top state elected officials as commissioners of the Montana Land Board. On the land board, Bryce will continue his lifelong commitment to maintaining access to public lands. As a state legislator, he has won against opponents who desire transfer of ownership or sale of public lands.
In contrast, his opponent reports being “not well-versed” in the duties of the land board. Bryce is endorsed by the Montana Sportsmen’s Alliance as the only candidate in this race guaranteed to protect public lands access for hunters and anglers. Make your vote matter - vote for Bryce Bennett.
