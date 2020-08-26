Montana’s secretary of state has many jobs. The most important is ensuring the integrity of our election process. Bryce Bennett understands this far better than his opponent. He’s committed to making our elections safe and open to all Montanans.
The current secretary of state, Corey Stapleton, has failed Montanans. Lines at courthouses on Election Day that are far too long in part because many people thought they were registered only to discover on Election Day they weren’t. We still make it too hard for Native Americans to register and vote. We have not made mail in voting as widespread and as easy as it could be. The list goes on.
Bennett’s opponent, Christi Jacobson, is an under-study to Stapleton. She has been part of the problem. It’s clear she wouldn’t be part of the solution if elected. Bennett understands what the job entails. He’s already worked as a legislator to address many of these issues. As secretary of state, Bennett will do even more to make it safer and easier for all Montanans to vote.
There is no function more important to democracy than voting. We need Bryce Bennett as secretary of state to protect that right for all Montanans.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.