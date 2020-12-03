Mr. Levitt recently reprimanded our failure to espouse American exceptionalism. I, for one, believe America is exceptional—chiefly in our foundational commitment to certain unalienable rights.
But too often we have fallen short of that commitment. We are a nation of liberty born in a land of slavery. Our history is littered with genocidal expansion and punitive injustice. Yet, Mr. Levitt seems to suggest we should discount our failures and operate under the assumption that America is always right.
Mr. Levitt makes the mistake of assuming Americans can only learn from our best moments. He fails to acknowledge that ignorance, when combined with certainty, is the foremost enemy of justice. Rather than confronting our past in order to move into the future, he advocates a revisionist history.
Mr. Levitt wants to educate youth about our inherent principles—and I could not agree more. Yet he conflates constitutional rights with his political views. He suggests a guarantee against ability-to-pay taxation; no such guarantee exists. He pledges cooperation with government only when societal improvement does not inhibit freedom; in doing so he unavoidably opposes civil rights legislation and jurisprudence.
While I disagree with Mr. Levitt’s understanding of our constitutional rights, I am deeply disturbed by his willingness to disregard—even prohibit—ideas he opposes. He argues youth “must be made to understand” what he believes and maintains we must “eradicate” what he does not. Mr. Levitt seeks not the deeply American right to freedom of speech, but the silencing of those who disagree with him.
If, as Mr. Levitt and I agree, “the responsibility for progress lies in the actions of the people,” we must understand our whole history. We cannot allow belief in exceptionalism to prevent us from facing our past, nor can we force our beliefs on those who disagree.
