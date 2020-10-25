I’m supporting Collette Campbell in House District 67 because she will support public education and is a great listener who will represent us well in the Legislature.
Collette comes from a solid working-class family and is dedicated to fighting for other middle-class families. She has lived those values by working as an early childhood educator and now works at MSU as a public employee who is also dedicated to strong union rights.
Collette has pledged to fight for public education, quality health care, and keeping our public lands in public hands.
Collette’s opponent voted against Medicaid expansion, against plans by health experts to prevent child abuse, against funding for higher education, against pre-K education and against funding to improve safety of Montana’s roads and bridges. The Belgrade community and the state of Montana needs someone who will support education, health planning, quality health care, and infrastructure needs. Collette Campbell is that person.
She has my support as the best candidate in House District 67.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.