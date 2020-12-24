This past month, the U.S., self-proclaimed beacon of freedom and democracy to the world, nearly became a dictatorship. I am so grateful to our judiciary, including the Supreme Court, for protecting our constitutional democracy from the seditious coup d’état attempted by President Trump, and aided and abetted by his supporters, particularly those Republicans who signed on to the Texas lawsuit to overturn the presidential election results.
While the foundations of our constitutional democracy have held so far, they have also been profoundly shaken. President Trump has utilized many of the favorite tactics of unsavory dictators in such places as Venezuela and Belarus who have alleged voter fraud, rigged elections, incited mob violence, overturned legitimate election results, declared martial law, and imprisoned political rivals in order to gain or cling to power.
Trump alleged electoral fraud months before people even voted and continues to do so post-election. During the campaign, he demonized Democrats as the “radical left” and “enemy.” He has called for imprisoning Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Barack Obama for “treason” and, most recently, Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state for validating Georgia’s elections. He has characterized the free press as “the enemy of the people.” He has spread disinformation and incited armed militias to intimidate protestors.
The millions of freedom-loving, patriotic Americans who voted for Democrats in the recent election are not the enemy; they are fellow citizens, neighbors. A republic depends on the ability to live with and honor differences and resolve them peaceably through the legislative process, open debate, a loyal opposition, and free and open elections. I am beginning to doubt that many Republicans, by their attitudes and justifications of President Trump’s alarming actions and behavior, any longer support democracy or the basic constitutional and human rights that ensure our freedom as a people.
