One characteristic of covid that is not emphasized enough is the incubation period. If an individual has contracted the disease but shows no symptoms, they could unknowingly spread it to others during that period of days. I recognize that mask wearing is contentious and has become politicized. But, it bears repeating: Wearing masks greatly diminishes the possibility of transmission and demonstrates concern for others. Yes, covid is largely survivable. Yes, the symptoms for many may be light. However, not everyone who gets it will “skate.” The election will occur, and we will move forward regardless of the outcome. Consideration for family, friends and community matters more.
At the grocery store recently, I was reminded by the "Face Covering Required" sign to mask-up. I was pleased to see most people were wearing theirs. But one family, with two school aged children, was mask less. These kids were old enough to be able to read the sign. I wondered: what lessons are these parents teaching them? Will this blatant disregard of masks influence their kids’ future behavior and decision making? What other laws or rules implemented for community good will they see as irrelevant to them?
Sadly, I think kids watching their parents ignore face covering signs are learning that respect for others doesn’t matter; that cooperation and looking out for their neighbors doesn’t matter; that doing what is right doesn’t matter.
The number of virus cases is growing. Mask wearing is critical. Being respectful and following guidelines to protect each other is the honorable thing to do. Our kids are watching.
