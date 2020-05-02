Bozeman is blessed with a wonderful trail system (Thanks in part to Chris Boyd and the Gallatin Valley Land Trust): extensive, scenic, and bordered with natural vegetation and wildflowers. We can care for them or destroy them.
Years of scientific measurement and experiment confirm four common sense management principles. 1) Trails and trailside vegetation are fragile. 2) If a trail is muddy or snow-drifted wait for another day. A few days of wet use degrade the beaten path for decades of dry use. Damage from bike mudding is especially bad as the track is narrow, continuous, and cuts water bars- - to both decrease walker comfort and increase erosion. 3) Avoid stepping off the beaten track to avoid mud, walkers (with or without corona virus) or bikes. "Edging" has quadrupled/quintupled the width of beaten paths on Burke Hill and is doing so at the 'M' and Drinking Horse. Making or using side trails to avoid or protect others is worse because it exponentially increases the newly battered area and its adjacent vegetation. 4) Stepping aside for mud or traffic damages trail margin vegetation as well.
Surprisingly, trail effects have been shown to extend 2M beyond the beaten track in forests and 10M or more in grasslands like Burke Hill. Specifically, wildflowers and shrubs disappear and weedy grasses come to dominate. Damaged vegetation does not recover in decades, even with tail abandonment our best reclamation efforts. Please help.
