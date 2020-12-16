Snow blankets our valley after a mostly sunny autumn, and like summer’s ritual of cutting back the grass, winter means clearing snow from our sidewalks (and driveways). It’s not my favorite chore, either. But picture this: You are outdoors for a breath of fresh air, or to walk the dog or check in with a neighbor. Snow decorates the tree branches above you and crunches like sand under your strolling feet. Or maybe the tires of your wheelchair or baby carriage make dark tracks in the white. Or your crutches or walking stick make little divots next to your boot prints.
Whoops! Your feet/crutches/walking stick/ wheels slip on the walk. Snow piled up there, got packed down under others’ feet, froze that way, thawed slick, and froze again. Your foot/walking stick flies out from under you, you pitch face-first, or your wheels get stuck on the coral reef of ice.
But not if we clear the walkway whenever it snows. If you need help, my fifth-grader here in northeast Bozeman can shovel snow for you at a bargain rate, as he does for his three clients and counting. Or post a request on Nextdoor.com as a disabled neighbor recently did, and got 10-plus offers to help out. This winter especially, we need more than ever to breathe the air outside whenever we can, to open our doors and walk around out there, on safe ground.
