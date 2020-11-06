As a young woman living in Montana, I am extremely concerned about what the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett means for abortion rights across the state. Even in Bozeman, one of Montana’s more progressive towns, there is a glaring issue: lack of access to care.
Ninety-three percent of counties in Montana have no abortion clinics, and Gallatin County is one of these places. Right now, the nearest abortion facility is in Helena; alternatively, people can travel to Billings, Great Falls or Missoula. The impact of this barrier is very real: If a woman in Bozeman wants to have an abortion, she must have the ability to take time off work or school, the capacity to drive multiple hours and pay for gas, funds for the abortion, and, in some cases, a hotel room. For young people and Black, Indigenous and people of color, these obstacles are even greater.
In a rural state that already has a severe lack of access to care, the reversal of Roe v. Wade could be devastating. Montana does have some constitutional protections for abortion, but Barrett’s appointment invigorates the anti-abortion community, giving them more incentive to roll back access to this essential service. Changing the Supreme Court precedent could give anti-abortion groups the constitutional backing to restrict access in Montana with harmful legislation such as arbitrary abortion bans, long waiting periods, and unnecessary and dangerous parental consent laws.
Abortion is often seen as a partisan issue, but knowing that nearly 1 in 4 women will have one, I don’t see it that way. All women deserve safe and affordable access to comprehensive health care, and if it comes to it, I hope the Supreme Court will think long and hard about the effect of their decision on rural states before overturning precedent.
