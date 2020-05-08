To help limit the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Bullock issued an executive directive allowing Montana’s counties to use all mail-in ballots for the June 2 primary election. Postage is paid on the return envelope so there is no need for a stamp to mail the voted ballot. Voting by mail allows Montanans to avoid person-to-person contact at polling places, protecting both voters and election workers.
The ballots will be mailed out to registered voters on May 8. You can check your voter registration status and address at the "My Voter Page" link on the Montana secretary of state’s website https://sosmt.gov/. You can also call your county election department to check your registration status. Any U.S. citizen turning 18 before June 2 who has been a Montana resident for 30 days before the election can register to vote. If you did not vote in the last presidential election or moved recently, you may need to reregister.
If you need to register or change your address, you can get a voter registration application from the secretary of state’s website or from your county election department website. You can also call your county election department and they will mail a voter registration form to you. Complete the registration form and mail it to your county election office by May 26. Late registration begins on May 27 and requires voters to appear in-person at their county election office to register to vote or change their address. You can register and vote in-person on June 2 at your county election office but social distancing requirements may cause long lines.
The League of Women Voters believes that voting is a fundamental citizen right and responsibility. Registering and voting by mail ensures a safe primary election during this challenging time.
