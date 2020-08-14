I just read the released school reopening plan. I am baffled by the short sightedness shown and it can be best described by the superintendent’s own words: “This plan will cause the parents some problems.” That is a gross misunderstanding of the issues of parent’s with school-aged students.
First the plan as presented greatly increases the students to wider pools of kids by the necessity of outsourcing them to unknown and unnecessary risks. Most young parents are two income. They have three options including the one mentioned above, which is likely unavailable to most. The second is by necessity quitting or losing their job and along with that their health care plan and ultimately their home. The third is 74-year-old grandparent, which if anything the plan should avoid.
This plan has all the signs of a bad comprise and no strong leadership. It truly is the plan from hell and is designed to inflict the most pain on the most people. The increase in county cases should be no excuse for this plan.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.