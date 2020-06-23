I recently met virtually with staff members from the offices of Sen. Steve Daines and Sen. Jon Tester to discuss concerns over recent proposals from the Trump administration to weaken the Endangered Species Act. As we face this global pandemic, it may seem like the least of our worries to protect animals and their habitat, and yet it’s more important than ever that we pay close attention to the links between ecological degradation and our vulnerability to this virus.
Scientists have been warning us for years that when we invade wild landscapes and disrupt ecosystems, this creates opportunities for zoonotic viruses, such as COVID-19 to spill over into humans. If we don’t recognize these links, pandemics like this will continue with even greater consequences.
We had three specific asks for our senators:
1. We asked that both senators use their position on the Appropriations Committee to advocate for increased funding for the Endangered Species Act.
2. To oppose the inclusion of the anti-ESA sage-grouse rider.
3. To support the PAW and FIN Conservation Act (S.2491).
We were grateful that both the offices of Daines and Tester were able to hear our concerns. Henry Ring, from Tester’s office, reassured us that Tester would continue to be a strong supporter of our wildlife and public lands and was sympathetic to our concerns over protections for sage grouse. We hope to have firm support from Tester to oppose the anti-ESA, sage-grouse rider.
Now, as we face climate change, the sixth mass extinction and a global pandemic, any attempts to undermine the ESA are a slap in the face of our future. I’m grateful to Defenders of Wildlife for helping organize these meetings and I urge anyone who shares these concerns to contact their representatives and show your support for the ESA.
