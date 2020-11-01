I am so sick of these political attack ads. When I sit in front of the TV, I have my finger on the mute button, ready to silence hearing about the dirt on a candidate. And when the attack ads come on, I close my eyes and slowly count to 30.
The creators of these attack ads have the lowest standards for honesty and integrity, many creating little more than misinformation, half-truths and disinformation. They should be ashamed of themselves.
I will be so glad when the elections are over and these despicable writers retreat to their despicable worlds.
